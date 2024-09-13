As protesting junior doctors' impasse with the West Bengal government persists over the Kolkata rape and murder case, the medics have now turned to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the case. A trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front to President Murmu were also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

“We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health Department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension," the letter read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said, “Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us." Also Read | BJP alleges ‘organ trade nexus’ at Kolkata’s RG Kar, asks ‘was doctor raped, murdered because she knew?’

The letter further said the “turbid atmosphere of fear, distrust and hopelessness, the junior doctors in West Bengal have been forced to avoid working within the hospital premises and instead have taken alternative modes to discharge our duty of providing health care services to the citizens."

The letter to President Droupadi Murmu was sent a day after protesting doctors refused to meet the chief minister if their demands are not met. Later, Mamata Banerjee issued a statement, saying, "I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim, I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee on Friday, September 13, announced that the state government would pay a compensation of ₹two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.