‘Disappointing’: Liberal MP after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau vows to lead in next election despite dissent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced that he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, Global News reported. This comes a day after 24 Liberal Members of the party's 153 legislators urged him to step aside.

Reaffirming his stance, Justin Trudeau insisted that he would lead the Liberals into the next election, scheduled for the end of October 2025. "We're going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election," Global News quoted Justin Trudeau as saying.

He added, "But that will happen with me as leader going into the next election." However, one member of the Parliament called Justin Trudeau's announcement "disappointing." The Canadian Prime Minister simply replied with a “yes” after some caucus members had reportedly asked for a clear answer about his decision to contest in upcoming polls. Furthermore, Justin Trudeau suggested that the caucus had "robust conversations" on how to go ahead in case dissent about his leadership continued.

According to latest Nanos poll, the Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 38 per cent to 25 per cent. The resentment follows the Liberals' upsetting performance in the recent special elections in two districts in Toronto and Montreal, seen as party strongholds for years.

One of three members of the caucus identified as Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed that they signed the document demanding Prime Minister's resignation, said, “I don't think that he felt that he needed to reflect, consolidate. His mind was made up,” Global News reported.