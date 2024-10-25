‘Disappointing’: Liberal MP after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau vows to lead in next election despite dissent

Justin Trudeau on Thursday confirmed he will lead the Liberal Party into the next election scheduled for October 2025, despite calls from some party members for him to step aside.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Oct 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced his intention to lead the Liberal Party into the next election, set for October 2025, amid dissent from party members.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced his intention to lead the Liberal Party into the next election, set for October 2025, amid dissent from party members. (AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced that he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, Global News reported. This comes a day after 24 Liberal Members of the party's 153 legislators urged him to step aside.

Reaffirming his stance, Justin Trudeau insisted that he would lead the Liberals into the next election, scheduled for the end of October 2025. "We're going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election," Global News quoted Justin Trudeau as saying.

Also Read | Canadian PM ridiculed in Parliament amid debate over housing crisis

He added, "But that will happen with me as leader going into the next election." However, one member of the Parliament called Justin Trudeau's announcement "disappointing." The Canadian Prime Minister simply replied with a “yes” after some caucus members had reportedly asked for a clear answer about his decision to contest in upcoming polls. Furthermore, Justin Trudeau suggested that the caucus had "robust conversations" on how to go ahead in case dissent about his leadership continued.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau has a big political problem: Justin Trudeau

According to latest Nanos poll, the Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 38 per cent to 25 per cent. The resentment follows the Liberals' upsetting performance in the recent special elections in two districts in Toronto and Montreal, seen as party strongholds for years.

Also Read | Canada to have ‘fewer temporary foreign workers,’ says PM Justin Trudeau

One of three members of the caucus identified as Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed that they signed the document demanding Prime Minister's resignation, said, “I don't think that he felt that he needed to reflect, consolidate. His mind was made up,” Global News reported.

These latest political developments follow escalating tensions between India and Canada. The distraught ties are a result of the Canadian Prime Minister's allegations in Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Business NewsNews'Disappointing': Liberal MP after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau vows to lead in next election despite dissent

