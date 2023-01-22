NDRF to station permanent teams in Himalayas for high-altitude rescue operations9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:39 PM IST
NDRF director general (DG) Atul Karwal said the force is taking a number of steps to tackle disasters in the mountains as there is an ‘aggravated’ threat of such incidents occurring in the future
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is mulling to permanently station specialised mountaineering teams in the higher reaches of the Himalayas so that they are ready and acclimatised to launch swift rescue operations during snow avalanches, land slides and glacial lake outburst floods among others, officials said.
