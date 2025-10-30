Govt preps debt recast plan for discoms, eyes disinvestments
Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 30 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
The scheme, if approved by the power ministry, would be taken to the Union cabinet for its approval.
New Delhi: The Centre is preparing a new scheme to recast the massive debt of state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) and open them up to private participation, said two people in the know of the development. This could mark the most sweeping reform in two decades for India’s loss-making utilities.
