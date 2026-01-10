Discoms selling green power at lower than cost price on exchanges; growing crisis threatens green energy trajectory
Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 10 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
India’s ambitious 500GW renewable energy target is facing a financial hurdle as state distribution companies are forced to sell solar power on exchanges at prices significantly lower than their procurement costs.
New Delhi: A deluge of solar power and rules binding electricity distributors to purchase it are prompting distress sales on India's electricity exchanges, trade data showed. Discoms sitting on excess power often sell it on exchanges at a loss, as the alternative would be to receive nothing, given the weak demand during solar hours.
