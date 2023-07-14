Freshly procured tomatoes, which arrived in the national capital overnight, will be sold in retail markets by the government agency National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), starting today. The essential kitchen staple will be available at a price of ₹90 per kilogram, as stated by the consumer affairs department.

Amidst a significant increase in tomato prices across the country, the Central government directed agricultural marketing agencies NAFED and NCCF on 12 July to procure the vegetable immediately from mandis (wholesale markets) in key tomato-growing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The surge in tomato prices has been observed nationwide and is not limited to a specific region. In major cities, prices have escalated to as high as ₹150-160 per kilogram.

Once procured, these freshly obtained tomatoes will be distributed simultaneously to major consumption centers where retail prices have seen the maximum increase in the past month. The tomato stocks will be distributed through retail outlets in the Delhi NCR region at discounted prices by the end of this week, as stated in an official release on Wednesday.

Tomatoes are grown in almost all states of India in varying quantities. The southern and western regions account for 56-58 percent of total tomato production in the country. “Southern and Western regions being surplus states, feed to other markets depending on production seasons. The production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season occurs from December to February," the food ministry had stated.

The government attributes the price rise to the monsoon season, which poses challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses. Tomatoes have a relatively short shelf life.

In Delhi NCR, the majority of arrivals are from Himachal Pradesh, with some quantity coming from Kolar in Karnataka. New crop arrivals from Nashik district are expected soon. In August, additional supply is anticipated from the Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt, along with the start of arrivals from Madhya Pradesh, as stated by the government.

According to the database maintained by the Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average price per kilogram of tomatoes has risen by ₹60-100 this month compared to early June in retail markets.

Data shows that tomato prices in Delhi have soared from ₹20 per kilogram in early June to ₹110 last week. Similarly, in Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata—three key consuming regions—the prices per kilogram have reached ₹117, ₹100, and ₹148, respectively.

Contrary to previous trends, retail inflation in India increased considerably in June, reaching 4.81 percent, primarily due to a sharp surge in vegetable prices. Indices for vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, pulses, and spices witnessed an upward trend.

