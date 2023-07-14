Discount on tomatoes: How to get tomatoes at cheaper prices in Delhi, NCR from today2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST
The Indian government agency NCCF will sell freshly procured tomatoes in Delhi for ₹90 per kg, as tomato prices have sharply risen across the country
Freshly procured tomatoes, which arrived in the national capital overnight, will be sold in retail markets by the government agency National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), starting today. The essential kitchen staple will be available at a price of ₹90 per kilogram, as stated by the consumer affairs department.
