Discussed issue of Indians forced to fight in Russia-Ukraine war: MEA

NEW DELHI: The ministry of external affairs on Friday said it has “strongly" taken up the matter of Indians being forced to fight for Russia in its war with Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs (MEA), at a press briefing.

According to media reports, around 100 men from across India were hired by the Russian military as helpers last year. The men were promised lucrative jobs and benefits and underwent background checks. However, the reports said that at least three of the men recruited have been forced into fighting for Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MEA had earlier said that around 20 Indians had reached out for help after these reports surfaced.

“Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents," Jaiswal said.

The ministry has cautioned Indian nationals against accepting employment offers from agents purporting to place them in support roles within the Russian army. Jaiswal reassured that the MEA is dedicated to ensuring the swift repatriation of the Indian nationals involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two Indians serving as security helpers have been killed in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine so far.

Jaiswal said that necessary procedures were being followed for the return of the mortal remains of the deceased to their families.

