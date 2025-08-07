Disguised as sadhu, Bihar man kills wife in Delhi after 10 years of separation

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday. The man, who had travelled from Bihar disguised as a sadhu, is accused of entering her home in the early hours and attacking her with a hammer.

Advertisement

The accused, Pramod Jha alias Pappu (60), allegedly attacked his wife Kiran Jha inside her house in what police have described as a “pre-planned attack”.

According to DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan, Kiran, who worked as a caregiver, was found in a pool of blood by her daughter-in-law at around 4 am.

Accused Travelled from Bihar Disguised as a Sadhu "The accused arrived in Delhi from his native village in Bihar’s Munger district on August 1 after nearly a decade-long separation with his wife. He reportedly dressed as a sadhu to mislead his family members and gain access to the house, the officer told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Kiran had been living apart from her husband for the past 10 years due to repeated domestic violence.

Also Read | Woman regrets filing false dowry case against husband; netizens react

She lived in Neb Sarai with her son Durgesh, daughter-in-law Kamal Jha, and granddaughter. The officer added that Durgesh works for a microfinance company in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Accused Wanted Wife to Return to Bihar The DCP said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had no stable means of income and had sold off his ancestral property. He was pressuring his wife to return to Bihar and earn money, which she refused.”

Kiran’s daughter Roma told police that her mother had left her husband after suffering physical abuse and started a new life in Delhi.

Advertisement

She said the family had travelled to Bihar two months ago for a funeral, during which Pramod pretended he had “renounced violence”.

“On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he killed my mother after she again refused to accompany him back to Bihar," Roma alleged.

Police found a hammer, believed to be the murder weapon, in Kiran’s room.

CCTV Shows Accused Leaving After Changing Clothes Footage from a Delhi government CCTV camera outside the house showed Pramod leaving the premises at 12:50 am after changing his clothes.

The officer said police have launched a manhunt for the accused. “Teams have been dispatched to railway stations and bus terminals to trace his movements. We are working on multiple leads to arrest the accused,” the DCP said.

Advertisement