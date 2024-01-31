Dish Parent EchoStar Kills Set of Distressed Debt Swaps

(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp. parent EchoStar Corp. nixed a divisive proposal to restructure more than $5 billion of debt, marking a win for creditors who banded together in the aftermath of the offer.

The company “in its sole discretion" terminated an offer to swap the debt, which is due in the coming years, for new notes, according to a Monday statement. It didn’t disclose the reason for killing the exchange.

Earlier this month, the Englewood, Colorado-based company offered the bondholders the ability to swap their notes for different instruments with a 10% coupon. The new bonds were to be backed by 3 million television subscribers — but those subscribers were transferred out of the reach of existing Dish creditors just days earlier, a move that angered some debt investors.

Dish did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Groups of Dish creditors have since signed cooperation agreements, binding them to act together in negotiations with the company, Bloomberg previously reported.

Still, the company’s previously announced offer to exchange about $4.9 billion of convertible debt for new bonds paying 10% and backed by wireless spectrum assets stands. Holders of more than 60% of the company’s convertible notes due 2026 have signed a cooperation deal, Bloomberg reported.

A group comprising holders of most of the secured and unsecured bonds tied to a key Dish unit earlier sent a letter to the company’s board threatening legal action if the proposed debt restructuring wasn’t undone.

Dish is working to tame a more-than $20 billion debt load, several billion dollars of which is coming due soon. The company, best known as a pay-TV provider, recently recombined with satellite operator EchoStar.

