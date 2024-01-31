Dish Parent EchoStar Kills Set of Distressed Debt Swaps
Dish Network Corp. parent EchoStar Corp. nixed a divisive proposal to restructure more than $5 billion of debt, marking a win for creditors who banded together in the aftermath of the offer.
(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp. parent EchoStar Corp. nixed a divisive proposal to restructure more than $5 billion of debt, marking a win for creditors who banded together in the aftermath of the offer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message