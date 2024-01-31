Dish Parent EchoStar Kills Set of Distressed Debt Swaps

(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp. parent EchoStar Corp. nixed a divisive proposal to restructure more than $5 billion of debt, marking a win for creditors who banded together in the aftermath of the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company “in its sole discretion" terminated an offer to swap the debt, which is due in the coming years, for new notes, according to a Monday statement. It didn’t disclose the reason for killing the exchange.

Earlier this month, the Englewood, Colorado-based company offered the bondholders the ability to swap their notes for different instruments with a 10% coupon. The new bonds were to be backed by 3 million television subscribers — but those subscribers were transferred out of the reach of existing Dish creditors just days earlier, a move that angered some debt investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dish did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Groups of Dish creditors have since signed cooperation agreements, binding them to act together in negotiations with the company, Bloomberg previously reported.

Read More: Dish Network's Wireless Dream Turns Nightmarish for Creditors

Still, the company's previously announced offer to exchange about $4.9 billion of convertible debt for new bonds paying 10% and backed by wireless spectrum assets stands. Holders of more than 60% of the company's convertible notes due 2026 have signed a cooperation deal, Bloomberg reported.

A group comprising holders of most of the secured and unsecured bonds tied to a key Dish unit earlier sent a letter to the company’s board threatening legal action if the proposed debt restructuring wasn’t undone.

Dish is working to tame a more-than $20 billion debt load, several billion dollars of which is coming due soon. The company, best known as a pay-TV provider, recently recombined with satellite operator EchoStar.

--With assistance from Erin Hudson.

