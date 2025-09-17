Disha Patani house firing case: Two Goldy Brar aides succumb to injuries after encounter

Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, who were arrested, succumbed to their injuries in an encounter in connection with the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's house in Civil Lines, Bareilly.

Both the accused who belong to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara's gang, were injured in the encounter that happened in UP's Ghaziabad.

What happened in the encounter? A joint team of the STF’s Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City, PTI reported.

An exchange of fire followed, leaving both accused seriously injured and rushed to hospital. Officials recovered a Glock, a Zigana pistol, and a large cache of cartridges from the spot, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

Disha Patani house firing case Multiple rounds of shots were fired outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's house in Civil Lines, Bareilly, late at night, police confirmed on Friday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 4:30 am.

Following the firing, an FIR was launched and armed police were deployed at the actor's residence. Security had also been beefed up.

Later, a social media post attributed to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. The post was eventually deleted.

It alleged that the firing was carried out in retaliation to “insulting” comments made against spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The post also warned that the firing was “just a trailer” and further violence would follow.

CM Adityanath speaks to Disha Patani's father Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to actor Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani — a retired deputy superintendent of police — and assured him that steps would be taken to ensure the family’s safety.

