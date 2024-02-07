Disney Should Weigh Breakup, Property Spinoff, Activist Says
Blackwells Capital, an activist investor seeking three board seats at Walt Disney Co., called on the entertainment giant to consider spinning off its famed theme-park properties and splitting into three companies.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackwells Capital, an activist investor seeking three board seats at Walt Disney Co., called on the entertainment giant to consider spinning off its famed theme-park properties and splitting into three companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message