Disney to Invest $60 Billion in Theme Parks, Cruises Over Next Decade

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST Alyssa Lukpat ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Disney plans to spend $60 billion to expand its theme parks, cruise lines and similar ventures over the next decade.

A videographer takes video at the world's first 'Frozen' themed land during a media preview tour at Disneyland in Hong Kong, China September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The company said that because of its strong financial standing it could invest more in its parks, experiences and products division. Disney announced the increased investment in a filing Tuesday morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disney said it would prioritize spending on projects that could generate strong returns, including for its U.S. and international parks and cruises.

Updates to follow as news develops

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
