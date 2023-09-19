Disney to Invest $60 Billion in Theme Parks, Cruises Over Next Decade

Disney plans to spend $60 billion to expand its theme parks, cruise lines and similar ventures over the next decade.

The company said that because of its strong financial standing it could invest more in its parks, experiences and products division. Disney announced the increased investment in a filing Tuesday morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disney said it would prioritize spending on projects that could generate strong returns, including for its U.S. and international parks and cruises.

