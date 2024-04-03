‘Distortion of facts’: How Sri Lankan media is reporting Katchatheevu island row
Katchatheevu row: Sri Lanka government mum on the raging controversy in India, but its media breathes fire on the issue, slamming it as an “unnecessary provocation of a friendly neighbour that could lead to serious consequences.”
The controversy over the handing over of Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has irked the Sri Lankan media, which has slammed the Indian government for arousing communal feelings with an eye on making electoral gains in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election on April 19, 2024, the BJP has launched a fresh offensive against the Congress and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, PM Modi also criticised the DMK for mishandling the Katchatheevu island issue, accusing the ruling party of Tamil Nadu of neglecting the state's interests.
While the Sri Lankan government has yet to comment on the recent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding Katchatheevu, the local media has taken a critical stance on the matter.