‘Distortion of facts’: How Sri Lankan media is reporting Katchatheevu island row

Katchatheevu row: Sri Lanka government mum on the raging controversy in India, but its media breathes fire on the issue, slamming it as an “unnecessary provocation of a friendly neighbour that could lead to serious consequences.”

The controversy over the handing over of Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has irked the Sri Lankan media, which has slammed the Indian government for arousing communal feelings with an eye on making electoral gains in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election on April 19, 2024, the BJP has launched a fresh offensive against the Congress and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, PM Modi also criticised the DMK for mishandling the Katchatheevu island issue, accusing the ruling party of Tamil Nadu of neglecting the state's interests.While the Sri Lankan government has yet to comment on the recent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding Katchatheevu, the local media has taken a critical stance on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an editorial on Tuesday, Colombo-based English newspaper Daily Mirror observed, "Sadly, even the seemingly unflappable Indian External Affairs Minister - Jaishankar - has dropped all pretence of statesmanship and has joined hands with his premier to rouse communal feelings in the hope of gaining a few votes in Tamil Nadu." The editorial expressed the desire for Sri Lanka to be allowed autonomy from India's internal politics.

The Daily Financial Times, in an editorial titled “Katchatheevu was not India's to give away," described the remarks as "a distortion of facts, a subtle appeal to South Indian nationalism, and a perilous and unnecessary provocation of a friendly neighbour that could lead to serious consequences." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The editorial warned against the continuous provocative assertions regarding Sri Lankan territory, particularly from influential figures in India, suggesting that such actions could compel Sri Lanka to seek security assurances from other sources.PM Modi on Katchatheevu

PM Modi took to X to highlight new revelations about India's transfer of the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, exposing what he described as the DMK's double standards. He cited a news report indicating that then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had approved the agreement despite his party's public opposition to it.

"Despite their rhetoric, the DMK has taken no action to protect Tamil Nadu's interests. Recent revelations about #Katchatheevu have completely exposed the DMK's hypocrisy. Congress and DMK are like family units. They prioritize the advancement of their own kin and disregard others. Their negligence regarding Katchatheevu has particularly harmed our impoverished fishermen and fisherwomen," PM Modi tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The media report is based on an RTI response received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, which inquired about the 1974 agreement between India and Sri Lanka during Indira Gandhi's tenure as prime minister.

Katchatheevu island row The Katchatheevu island row is a longstanding dispute between India and Sri Lanka. The dispute arose primarily due to the differing interpretations of historical agreements and treaties between the two countries. In 1974, India ceded administrative control of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka through a bilateral agreement. However, the agreement did not address the issue of maritime boundaries, leading to continued disagreements over fishing rights, maritime boundaries, and territorial sovereignty. This caused tension, especially concerning Indian fishermen. Indian fishermen have been frequently detained by the Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly fishing in waters near Katchatheevu. Efforts to resolve the issue are on.

