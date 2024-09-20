‘Disturbed’: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP’s TTD board after report suggests animal fat used in Tirupati laddu

Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Minister and Janasena Party chief, raised alarms about animal fats being found in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. He urged the TTD board to respond.

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Tirupati laddu row: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday proposed the establishment of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to address temple desecration and related practices after Tirupati laddu adulteration controversy.
Tirupati laddu row: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday proposed the establishment of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to address temple desecration and related practices after Tirupati laddu adulteration controversy.(AFP)

Tirupati Laddu row: Pawan Kalyan, the Minister of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, September 20, expressed concern over animal fat found in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Urging the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board to address these issues, he suggested the establishment of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to tackle temple-related concerns.

In a post on social media platform X, Pawan Kalyan said, “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then.”

Also Read | YSRCP reacts as TDP claims ’beef tallow, animal fat’ in Tirupati laddus

The actor-turned-politician called for a national debate involving policymakers and citizens and said that the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government is committed to taking stringent action.

These remarks come after the ruling TDP on Thursday claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory confirmed the presence of animal fats in the ghee used to prepare the world-renowned Tirupati laddu.

Also Read | AP CM Naidu alleges ‘animal fat’ used to make Tirupati laddus during Jagan govt

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, during a press conference, displayed the purported lab report that claimed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (related to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ghee sample report dated July 16 suggested the sample was received on July 9 this year.

The Janasena Party (JSP) chief added, “This throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues, and other dharmic practices.” He stressed the need for a national dialogue involving policymakers, religious heads, the judiciary, citizens, and the media.

Also Read | Social media erupts after Tirupati laddu report goes viral

Furthermore, proposing the constitution of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the National level to address temple desecration and related issues throughout India, he said, “I think we all should come together to put an end to the desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsNews‘Disturbed’: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP’s TTD board after report suggests animal fat used in Tirupati laddu

