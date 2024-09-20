‘Disturbed’: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP’s TTD board after report suggests animal fat used in Tirupati laddu

Tirupati Laddu row: Pawan Kalyan, the Minister of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, September 20, expressed concern over animal fat found in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Urging the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board to address these issues, he suggested the establishment of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to tackle temple-related concerns.

In a post on social media platform X, Pawan Kalyan said, “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then.”

The actor-turned-politician called for a national debate involving policymakers and citizens and said that the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government is committed to taking stringent action.

These remarks come after the ruling TDP on Thursday claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory confirmed the presence of animal fats in the ghee used to prepare the world-renowned Tirupati laddu.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, during a press conference, displayed the purported lab report that claimed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (related to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ghee sample report dated July 16 suggested the sample was received on July 9 this year.

The Janasena Party (JSP) chief added, “This throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues, and other dharmic practices.” He stressed the need for a national dialogue involving policymakers, religious heads, the judiciary, citizens, and the media.

