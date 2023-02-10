Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Friday alleged that there are different rules in Parliament for the Opposition, and the prime minister and the MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joining Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. Derek O’Brien alleged that only the members of the Opposition have been asked to ‘authenticate what they say on the floor of Parliament’, while the same rule do not apply to the prime minister and the “BJP desk thumpers".

In a tweet, Derek O’Brien said, “Why are only members of the Opposition being asked to ‘AUTHENTICATE WHAT YOU SAY ON THE FLOOR OF #Parliament" One rule for PM and his BJP desk thumpers. Another set of rules for MPs from @AITCofficial @INCIndia @BRSparty @arivalayam @AamAadmiParty @cpimspeak & others."

Derek O’Brien was replying to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who had shared an old Hindustan Times report, claiming that PM Narendra Modi blamed the UPA for the 2005 cash-for-query scam when six of the 11 people involved were BJP MPs. Replying to Jairam Ramesh’s tweet, Derek O’Brien said that it was “disturbing".

Jairam Ramesh had said alleged that the prime minister had blamed “UPA for cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs", asking if the Chairman would now expunge the “pime minister’s lies".

In his tweet, Jairam Ramesh said, “In his long rant yesterday, PM blamed UPA for cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs. It’s BJP that walked out during vote to expel the MPs, after resolutions moved by Pranab-da & Dr. Singh. Would the Chair now expunge PM’s lies?"

The cash-for-vote scam was reported in July 2008 when BJP MPs displayed stacks of currency notes, alleging that the UPA bribed them to secure confidence votes over the Indo-US civil nuclear deal.