‘Disturbing’: Derek O’Brien says Parliament has different rules for Oppn and ‘BJP desk thumpers’
- Derek O’Brien alleged that only the members of the Opposition have been asked to ‘authenticate what they say on the floor of Parliament’
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Friday alleged that there are different rules in Parliament for the Opposition, and the prime minister and the MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joining Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. Derek O’Brien alleged that only the members of the Opposition have been asked to ‘authenticate what they say on the floor of Parliament’, while the same rule do not apply to the prime minister and the “BJP desk thumpers".
