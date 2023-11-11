comScore
Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here
Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here

Diwali 2023: During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.

Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During five five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. 

Diwali, derived from “Deepavali," means “a row of lights." People also lit traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Also Read: Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Naraka Chaturdashi

Today, i.e. 11 November is the second day of Diwali which is Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali. On this day, people worship Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama in order to atone for past sins.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: Four tips for investors to impress Goddess of Wealth

Shubh Muharat for Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali on 11 November

The ‘deepdaan shubh muhurat’ will begin at 05:29 pm and end at 8:07 pm on 11 November.

Also Read: Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Date, stock market timings, other details you should know

Laxmi Puja Muhurat for 12 November

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. 

Also Read: Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, pooja timings for the five-day festival

According to the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali is from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. 

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:44 PM to 03:08 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 05:58 PM to 10:44 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:54 AM to 03:29 AM, Nov 13

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:05 AM to 06:40 AM, Nov 13

Check city-wise Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja:

06:09 PM to 08:09 PM - Pune

05:39 PM to 07:35 PM - New Delhi

05:52 PM to 07:54 PM - Chennai

05:48 PM to 07:44 PM - Jaipur

05:52 PM to 07:53 PM - Hyderabad

05:40 PM to 07:36 PM - Gurgaon

05:37 PM to 07:32 PM - Chandigarh

05:05 PM to 07:03 PM - Kolkata

06:12 PM to 08:12 PM - Mumbai

06:03 PM to 08:05 PM - Bengaluru

06:07 PM to 08:06 PM - Ahmedabad

05:39 PM to 07:34 PM - Noida

 

