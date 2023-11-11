Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here
Diwali 2023: The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated around the world with festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayer.
Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During five five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.