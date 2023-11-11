Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During five five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diwali, derived from “Deepavali," means “a row of lights." People also lit traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:44 PM to 03:08 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 05:58 PM to 10:44 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:54 AM to 03:29 AM, Nov 13

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:05 AM to 06:40 AM, Nov 13

Check city-wise Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja: 06:09 PM to 08:09 PM - Pune

05:39 PM to 07:35 PM - New Delhi

05:52 PM to 07:54 PM - Chennai

05:48 PM to 07:44 PM - Jaipur

05:52 PM to 07:53 PM - Hyderabad

05:40 PM to 07:36 PM - Gurgaon

05:37 PM to 07:32 PM - Chandigarh

05:05 PM to 07:03 PM - Kolkata

06:12 PM to 08:12 PM - Mumbai

06:03 PM to 08:05 PM - Bengaluru

06:07 PM to 08:06 PM - Ahmedabad

05:39 PM to 07:34 PM - Noida

