Diwali 2023: From Mumbai, Ludhiana to Delhi here's list of cities with limited time window for bursting of crackers
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra lay out rules for bursting green crackers on Diwali.
In accordance with latest Supreme Court order that rejected a petition put forward by the Firecracker Manufacturers Association to include Barium in Green crackers, various state governments across India issued directives regarding permissible crackers and allowance window to burst them.