In accordance with latest Supreme Court order that rejected a petition put forward by the Firecracker Manufacturers Association to include Barium in Green crackers, various state governments across India issued directives regarding permissible crackers and allowance window to burst them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These states include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal and Maharashtra who have laid out rules with most states permitting bursting of green crackers between to 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali in view of worsening air pollution situation.

Also read: 32% of families in Delhi-NCR planning to burst firecrackers this Diwali, says survey Delhi The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on October 9 notified a blanket ban on firecrackers across the national capital till January 1, 2024. The ban includes the manufacturing, storage, bursting and sale of all types of crackers, including green crackers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mumbai news: Bombay HC allows bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours on Diwali; all constructions halted Uttar Pradesh Noida and Ghaziabad police of Uttar Pradesh have also imposed a ban on sale of crackers and have not been granting licenses to sell crackers. According to TOI report around 80 licenses for selling crackers have been revoked. Permission to sell and burn green crackers will only be given if air quality on AQI index is registered below'200' level which seems unlikely in the current situation when air quality is over 400 mark.

Haryana Gurugram district administration on September 28 issued an order imposing a ban on production, sale and storage of all types of firecrackers. The order came into effect on November 1 and will conclude on January 31. This order excludes green firecrackers, which will be allowed for a limited time during Diwali, New Year's Eve, Christmas, and Gurpurab. The window for bursting firecrackers has been restricted between 8 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the window will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Also read: Gurugram bans production, sale, storage of firecrackers for 3 months. All you need to know Punjab Ludhiana district administration issued directions with respect to use of fire-crackers on Diwali, Christmas, New Year, and Guru Purab event with the window for bursting fire-crackers being between 8pm and 10 pm while on Christmas and New Year eve the time would be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. On Guru Purab bursting of firecrackers will be permitted for one hour in the morning, from 4 am to 5 am, and one hour in the evening, from 9 pm to 10 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Use of fire-crackers in silence zones, including 100-meter radius of hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places, is banned.

Maharashtra The Bombay High Court on November 6 permitted bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali. All construction activities in Mumbai were also instructed to be halted till Diwali, in view of worsening air pollution situation.

Karnataka The Karnataka state government directed officials to restrict the bursting of crackers this Diwali for 2 hours, between 8pm and 10pm. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials constituted a special task force to ensure sale of only "green crackers" are allowed and has put forward certain guidelines to ensure air quality remains in a desirable range. The KSPCB prohibited selling or bursting of crackers near schools and hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal West Bengal government decided to sell only green crackers with QR codes this Diwali while firecracker market was allowed to open from November 6 to November 12, between 10 am to 10 pm. QR codes have been put in place to identify crackers that are green, crackers that are not labelled are illegal and are banned. As per government directions green firecrackers can be used for two hours, between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and for Chhath puja, the time frame is 6 am to 8 am. The window to burst green crackers on Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be open for 35 minutes, between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

