Diwali 2024: Confused over Deepawali date – October 31 or November 1? Check shubh muhurat, puja timings and more here

 Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm. Let's srt the confusion around exact Diwali date and time.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Diwali festivities will kick off with Dhanteras festival on October 29.
Diwali festivities will kick off with Dhanteras festival on October 29.(Sanjeev Gupta)

Diwali 2024: Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is set to illuminate the season of festivities across India. Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, festival will kickstart the highly anticipated five-day long festivities on Tuesday, October 29. As the festival of light approaches, the question about date, shubh muhurat and puja time arises. The confusion between October 31 or November 1 dates is bugging everyone.

The occasion marks a spiritually significant time for reflection and celebrations. Meanwhile, Bhaiya Dooj marks the end of five day festivities. Before moving onto specific time of celebrations this year, let's answer the question why the confusion about the festival date persists and what's the correct date.

Official Diwali date

North India celebrates Deepavali to mark the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. However, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Deepawali is celebrated to mark the day when Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna killed demon Narakasura. “In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Chaturdashi Tithi is the main day during Deepavali and unlike rest of India earthen lamps and crackers are lit during dawn and not after dusk,” Drik Panchang said.

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31 Lakshmi Puja timings for October 31 are:

  • Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm, October 31
  • Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm

  • Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm
  • Amavasya Tithi Begins - 6:22 am on October 31
  • Amavasya Tithi Ends - 8:46 am on October 31

“The festival of Diwali this year coincides with Amavasya—the new moon phase, which begins that afternoon,” India Today TV quoted the spokesperson of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sharad Sharma as saying. Thus, according to VHP's official confirmation about Diwali date, the Diwali festivities will commence on the evening of October 31. Adding more confirmation to the date, Drik Panchang said that Diwali will be celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month.

Given below is Deepawali calendar 5-day events:

October 29 - Dhanteras

October 30 - Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 31 - Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

November 2 - Govardhan Puja

November 3 - Bhai Dooj

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDiwali 2024: Confused over Deepawali date – October 31 or November 1? Check shubh muhurat, puja timings and more here

