Diwali 2024: Delhi Metro changes last train timings for Oct 31; check new schedule here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced changes in last train service timings. The last train will run at 10:00 pm on October 31, that is on the day of Diwali, instead of 11:00 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular service will continue throughout the day.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), DMRC stated, "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line."