Diwali 2024: Delhi Metro changes last train timings for Oct 31; check new schedule here

Diwali 2024: DMRC announced that on Diwali, October 31, the last Metro train will depart at 10:00 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular services will operate throughout the day as per usual timings.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Diwali 2024: On October 31, the last Delhi Metro train will leave at 10:00 PM, an hour earlier than usual.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced changes in last train service timings. The last train will run at 10:00 pm on October 31, that is on the day of Diwali, instead of 11:00 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular service will continue throughout the day.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), DMRC stated, "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line."

The post further reads, “Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines.”

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:07 PM IST
