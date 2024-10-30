Diwali 2024: DMRC announced that on Diwali, October 31, the last Metro train will depart at 10:00 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular services will operate throughout the day as per usual timings.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced changes in last train service timings. The last train will run at 10:00 pm on October 31, that is on the day of Diwali, instead of 11:00 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular service will continue throughout the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), DMRC stated, "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line."