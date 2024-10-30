Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on October 31 across India. Find out if Indian equity markets, banks, liquor shops and educational institutions will remain open on Diwali day.

Diwali 2024: The festival of lights, also known as Deepawali, is being celebrated across India on October 31. The chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Maharaj, in an interview with ANI, cleared the confusion regarding the exact date of the festival. According to Drik Panchang also, the festival falls on the same date. As devotees gear up for festivities on Thursday, it's time to look at what will open and what will stay shut on October 31.

Stock market On Thursday, October 31, Indian equity markets will open for trading, even though Diwali celebrations are scheduled for that day. Notably, the stock market will observe a holiday in the currency and derivative segments on Friday, November 1, but the commodity derivatives segment will open for a brief period in the evening during Muhurat Trading time, as per the BSE holiday calendar. The Muhurat Trading time begins at 6:00 pm and ends at 7.00 pm on Friday, according to the BSE and NSE.

Liquor shops Delhi's liquor shops will be closed on October 31, according to the government of the national capital territory of Delhi.

Schools The national capital will observe a holiday on October 31 for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges. The Uttar Pradesh government announced a two-day holiday for schools on October 31 and November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali Bank Holiday 2024 Given below is the list of states marking the Diwali holiday on the following days:

October 31 Banks will remain closed on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, they will remain open in Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu, Kashmir, and Meghalaya.

November 1 Banks will remain closed on Friday in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to Deepavali celebrations, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 Banks will remain closed on Saturday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day.