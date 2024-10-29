Diwali 2024: Odisha tightens regulations, sets time limit for bursting firecrackers. Details here

Odisha's State Pollution Control Board on October 29 released Diwali firecracker guidelines with strict timings to burst ‘green firecrackers.’ Here is the full advisory.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Odisha's Pollution Control Board issued guidelines to limit firecracker use during Diwali celebrations. The new rules allow only green crackers within a restricted time window.
Odisha’s Pollution Control Board issued guidelines to limit firecracker use during Diwali celebrations. The new rules allow only green crackers within a restricted time window.(HT)

Odisha's State Pollution Control Board on Tuesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. Amid rising concerns over the deterioration of air quality during Diwali, the state authorities tightened norms and set a two-hour window to burst firecrackers. 

According to the latest advisory, the permissible window to burst crackers is from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. 

The advisory states, “Celebrate Deepavali by burning Diyas only and limit bursting of firecrackers between 7 pm and 9 pm only. Also avoid bursting series firecrackers and crackers generating a peak noise level of 125 dBA.”

The advisory further mentions that firecrackers should not be burst near gardens, parks, or silence zones, such as areas comprising 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places, and other areas where general public gatherings take place. Odisha residents are allowed to burst only “green firecrackers” in open areas.

Other guidelines are listed below that the residents of the state are expected to follow while celebrating Diwali with firecrackers:

  • People should avoid bursting firecrackers near slums, on roads, near points of running traffic, and near easily flammable structures.
  • Children below 10 years are prohibited from bursting sound-generating firecrackers.
  • While bursting crackers, one must wear cotton clothes to avoid getting burnt or catching fire.

The advisory adds, “Hon'ble Supreme Court has also banned production and sale of crackers except green crackers. Uses of Barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers have also been prohibited.”

It may be noted that recently the Bengaluru Police has also issued guidelines to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali celebration amid environmental concerns. Apart from the general guidelines, Police Commissioner B Dayanand advised people to wear protective gear and ensure safety precautions while lighting crackers, reported India Today. Water or a fire extinguisher must be in close access to prevent accidents. He urged citizens to refrain from causing distress to animals.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDiwali 2024: Odisha tightens regulations, sets time limit for bursting firecrackers. Details here

