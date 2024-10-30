Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu govt declares school holidays on Oct 31, Nov 1; half-day off for Choti Diwali today

The Tamil Nadu government has declared holidays for educational institutions on October 31 and November 1 for Diwali celebrations, with a half-day off for Chhoti Diwali today, October 30.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu govt declares school holidays on Oct 31, Nov 1; half-day off for Choti Diwali today
Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu govt declares school holidays on Oct 31, Nov 1; half-day off for Choti Diwali today

Diwali 2024: The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the state, on October 31 and November 1 for Diwali celebrations.

The second half of today, October 30, has also been declared a holiday by the Tamil Nadu government for Chhoti Diwali, an official release said.

Diwali festivities have kicked in with the onset of Dhanteras on Tuesday. Today, October 30 marks Chhoti Diwali, which is also known as Narak Chaturdashi. While Diwali marks the main festival, Chhoti Diwali is also of prime importance as this event sets the tune for Diwali, celebrated just a day later.

Schools in other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar are also closed on October 31 and November 1 for Diwali celebrations. Some of the states also have a holiday on November 2, for the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Diwali in Tamil Nadu is marked by a combination of traditional customs and vibrant festivities. One of the unique customs in Tamil Nadu is the ‘Kolam,’ intricate floor designs made with rice flour or coloured powders created in front of homes as a sign of welcome and prosperity. These designs come in various patterns, from simple geometric shapes to complex artistic motifs.

‘Special’ Diwali

Earlier, PM Modi had said that Diwali 2024 is "special" because, for the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram, also known as ‘Ram Lalla’ will celebrate the festival in the Ayodhya temple.

Deepotsav-2024 is also scheduled on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, and this will be the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple.

The Yogi-Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to hold ‘special’ Diwali festivities in Ram temple. In what is expected to be an eco-friendly and grand Diwali, the state government said it will light 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River.

“Environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav. Special wax lamps will be used to minimise carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage,” a UP government statement said. These lamps will remain lit for extended periods, and not affect the Ayodhya temple's structure.

 

 

 

