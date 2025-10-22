How Diwali fireworks blow air pollution numbers through the roof, explained in charts
Crackers increase air pollution around Diwali in leading Indian cities, and the effect of that deterioration tends to persist.
Festive cheer can have its downside. As Diwali approaches, pollution levels in Indian cities start to rise sharply, due to the burning of crackers. While all cities are affected, among the largest tier-I cities, it is Delhi and its surrounding regions that stand out in terms of the extent to which pollution spikes.