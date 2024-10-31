Diwali puja timings: When is Lakshmi Puja muhurat? Know vidhi, puja samagri, do’s and don’ts to know

  • Diwali 2024: Diwali 2024 is being celebrated today i.e. on October 31. This important Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

Updated31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Diwali 2024: The festival of lights will be celebrated across the nation on October 31
Diwali 2024: The festival of lights will be celebrated across the nation on October 31

Diwali 2024: Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is being celebrated today, October 31, across the country. This important Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the Lakshmi Puja timings for October 31:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:41 PM to 08:25 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:52 PM to 08:25 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:41 PM to 08:38 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 06:16 PM on November 1, 2024

 

Lakshmi Puja Samagri List

Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi idols, Account Books, one red silk cloth, wooden stool for keeping Murtis, Diya, Kalash, Flowers and at least three garlands made of fresh flowers, Bilva, Tulsi leaves, sweet, Durva, fruits, among others things.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi 2024

The festival brings with it a number of unique traditions, which also vary by the region. What all celebrations have in common are the lights, fireworks, feasting, new clothes and praying. During Lakshmi Pujan, idols of Maa Lakhsmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a clean red cloth. Offer items such as lotus flowers and durva to the deities. Follow the traditional worship rituals according to your family's customs. Additionally, some families choose this auspicious day to start new account books by writing the names of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in red ink.

Dos and Don'ts on Diwali 2024

Decorate your home with diyas, rangoli, flowers, lights etc.

Clean the house, take a bath and worship God early in the morning.

Limit loud fireworks to respect the environment 

Keep pets indoors and safe from fireworks, which can be frightening for them.

Do not use glass idols

Do not engage in borrowing on this day.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDiwali puja timings: When is Lakshmi Puja muhurat? Know vidhi, puja samagri, do’s and don’ts to know

