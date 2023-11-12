Diwali rush turns tragic at Surat railway station; 1 dead, 3 injured in stampede
Stampede at Surat railway station results in one death and three injuries.
Diwali 2023: One person was killed and three others were injured after a stampede occurred at Surat railway station. Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division, Sarojini Kumari, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.
During the festive season, the railways run special trains so that outstation people can travel to their native places.
In a bid to ease travel the festival rush, the Railways are running 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths.
Earlier on 10 Novermber, a Railways official told PTI said these additional services are being operated to ease the heavy rush of passengers on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja. "Approximately 26 lakh extra berths have been added for the convenience of passengers," the official said as quoted by PTI.
Also Read: Special Vande Bharat train from Delhi-Patna for Diwali, Chhath Puja. Check dates, fares, stoppages, and timings here
(With inputs from PTI)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.