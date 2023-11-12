Diwali 2023: One person was killed and three others were injured after a stampede occurred at Surat railway station. Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division, Sarojini Kumari, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh also met those injured due to the stampede at Surat railway station in Gujarat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Minister of State for Railways wrote, “People from all over India live in Surat. During the festival time, everyone goes to their hometown, mostly using rail transport. Today, due to overcrowding, some passengers complained of suffocation, the railway administration has remained vigilant and provided medical treatment to all. Met all the passengers and inquired about their condition and gave appropriate instructions to the administration. It is my humble request to all the passengers that you take care of yourself during the journey and travel comfortably." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the festive season, the railways run special trains so that outstation people can travel to their native places.

In a bid to ease travel the festival rush, the Railways are running 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths.

Earlier on 10 Novermber, a Railways official told PTI said these additional services are being operated to ease the heavy rush of passengers on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja. "Approximately 26 lakh extra berths have been added for the convenience of passengers," the official said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

