DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle near Vidhana Soudha: Watch video

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had a minor mishap near the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru when he stumbled while getting off his bicycle at the stairs. The incident was caught on camera and the video is now being shared on social media.

As DK Shivakumar reached the steps of the Vidhana Soudha and attempted to get off his bicycle, he lost his balance and fell onto the stairs. His followers are seen helping him get up. The Karnataka Deputy CM also the bicycle back to Vidhana Soudha as part of the event.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself cycling towards the Vidhana Soudha.

In the caption, he said, "In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle — because progress doesn't always need horsepower, just people power."

DK Shivakumar, along with the state's Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, participated in the World Environment Day 2025 eco-walk in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is known for its greenery and clean environment, which he wants to be adopted by every house.

"We want to encourage our children to save trees and water, ban plastic, and see that they have beautiful air. Bengaluru is known for its greenery and clean environment. So, I want this to be adopted by every house and every child. We have asked them to start a climate club in every school...So, we are starting it from this year," he said.

"There is no such Vidhana Soudha in the entire world. Students should come and see Vidhana Soudha. All of us should come and see it. This program could have been held elsewhere. But we have organised a program here to see Vidhana Soudha. This program was supposed to be held on the 5th June. For some reason, it was not possible to do it...The weather here is good. It is raining. I went to Ahmedabad, where the temperature is 40 degrees Celsius by now, but here it is 22," DK Shivakumar said.

