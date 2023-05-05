‘DK Shivakumar won’t become CM’: Smriti Irani on Congress leader’s temple promise1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Smriti Irani said DK Shivakumar would not become the chief minister so it would be better if he does not make the temple promise
Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar should not make promises to construct temples in Karnataka. Speaking from the poll-bound state, Smriti Irani said DK Shivakumar would not become the chief minister so it would be better if he does not make the temple promise.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×