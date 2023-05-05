Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar should not make promises to construct temples in Karnataka. Speaking from the poll-bound state, Smriti Irani said DK Shivakumar would not become the chief minister so it would be better if he does not make the temple promise.

Smriti Irani said, "I want to tell DK Shivakumar that he is not going to become the CM, so it is better if he does not make the temple promise."

Caught up in a controversy after making a proposal in its manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal, Congress is now in a damage control mode.

DK Shivakumar on Thursday made a visit to the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru to pay obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru. After visiting the temple, DK Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

DK Shivakumar is contesting the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 from the Kanakapura constituency.

“The temples of Lord Rama’s escort Anjaneya (Hanuman) are everywhere. We have constructed Anjaneya temples and we too are his devotees, especially we Kannadigas in this state where there are evidences to show that Anjaneya was born here," Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader added that his party was committed to strengthening Anjaneya temples and the ideals of Lord Hanuman.

“We are coming out with programmes. Congress will formulate special policies for the development of all the important Anjaneya temples especially those historic places associated with Anjaneya. We will formulate policies and programmes named after Anjaneya in all the Taluks of the state that will instil strength among youths to tread on the ideals of Hanuman," DK Shivakumar said.