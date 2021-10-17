NEW DELHI : DMart Ready—supermarket chain DMart's online service—has soft launched in the cities of Surat and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat, parent Avenue Supermarts Limited said as part of its September quarter earnings.

The move marks expansion of the retailer's online business. With the soft launch, DMart Ready now has a presence across seven areas including Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

DMart Ready is part of Avenue E-commerce Ltd (AEL), a subsidiary of Avenue Supermarts Limited; it is engaged in the business of online grocery retail under the brand name DMart Ready.

AEL essentially allows its customers to order a broad range of grocery and household products through its mobile app and through the website www.dmart.in. Customers can then opt for self-pick up of their online orders from any designated DMart Ready pick-up points or get them home-delivered.

During the FY21, AEL expanded its coverage by opening additional fulfilment centres and pick-up points in MMR and in four new cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, the company said in its FY21 annual report.

In FY21—AEL’s revenue from operations for stood at ₹791.29 crore. The company registered a loss of ₹80.62 crore in FY2021 as against the loss of ₹79.71 crore in FY 2020.

D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise and apparel product categories. D-Mart has over 234 stores in 11 states.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.