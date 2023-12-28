Chennai Covid news: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Leader Vijayakanth has tested positive for COVID, his party has informed on 28 December. As per the party, due to breathing issues, Vijayakanth has been put on a ventilator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19 JN.1 news LIVE updates Since November this year, the actor turned politician has been facing health issues.

On 11 December, Vijayakanth who was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai was discharged from the hospital after being fully recovered. His party had shared a statement and said, "We are happy to inform everyone that DMDK President Vijayakanth is fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital today morning (11.12.2023) and he has returned home." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the hospital's official statement regarding Vijayakanth's health shocked his fans and followers as it stated that his health condition has shown mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on November 18, after complaining about a cough, cold and sore throat.

Amid the news of his deteriorating health, on 15 December, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth took charge as the general secretary of DMDK.

In her inaugural speech as the General Secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed her commitment to the party and its members. Speaking in Tamil, she said, "I am now bestowed with the responsibility of the General Secretary post by Vijayakanth. This party was founded for the welfare of the people, and I will be working closely with you all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also addressed rumours about Vijayakanth's health, and asserted that, "I want to ask the media not to publish any false news. Our leader is here before you today. I, not only as his wife but also as a party member, have endured much pain."

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!