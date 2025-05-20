DMK leader’s wife alleges he forced girls to ‘sleep with politicians’; AIADMK warns of massive protests

A controversy has erupted after the wife of Deivaseyal, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing office bearer, accused him of sexual harassment and alleged that he coerced 20-year-old women into sleeping with politicians. The woman claimed that her husband tortures her and threatened her with dire consequences if she ever approached the police with a complaint.

“His job is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians... no action is ever taken against him. When I complain he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to... I can't even leave my home. I couldn't take my exams,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“He assaulted me on the way to college, injured me and broke my phone. Because of him I tried to take poison,” she said, requesting Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against him.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the allegations and warned of massive protests if appropriate action was not taken. Palaniswami alleged that the police registered the FIR only after the girl sought the intervention of AIADMK Arakkonam MLA S Ravi.

In a social media post, Palaniswami expressed shock over the “news” that a DMK youth wing functionary at Arakkonam in Ranipet district tried to make the young woman available for sexual exploitation by ruling party personalities.

Pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin's oft-repeated statements on Pollachi sexual assault case (in which the accused allegedly had connections in the AIADMK), the AIADMK chief said, “Do you know the difference between the Pollachi case and this case? I honestly transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI for probe.”

“However, you [the DMK regime] are doing everything to dilute the Arakkonam case.”

Palaniswami demanded to know whether the state government would take action against the DMK functionary who desperately wants to sexually harass the 20-year-old woman. If action was not taken, the AIADMK chief said his party would organise massive protests with people's support.