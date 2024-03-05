DMK's A Raja stirs uproar with ‘we are enemies of Ram', INDIA says ‘personal statement’ as BJP launches attack
A Raja's ‘we are enemies of Ram’ remark has prompted condemnation from the Congress as the party asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking, while RJD, an INDIA ally, said it was his personal statement
Days after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a controversy with his comments on Sanatana Dharma, it is senior party leader A Raja whose comments on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans and “we are enemies of Ram" remark have erupted a fresh row. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also alleged that A Raja called for “Balkanisation of India…as well as made disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation."