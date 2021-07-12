The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) has alerted job aspirants to "unscrupulous elements" trying to deceive people with fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Patna Metro project

DMRC in a statement said,"It has come to the notice of Delhi Metro's management that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive job seekers by issuing fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Metro project in Patna,".

"This is to clarify that the recruitment process in the DMRC is fully computerised and selections are made purely on merit. In addition, DMRC does not appoint any external agency or individual for its recruitment process. All relevant notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website," the statement said.

The DMRC authorities said that in case any such fraudulent activity is noticed, it is to be immediately reported to the police for necessary action.

Meanwhile, as part of an outsourcing initiative, the DMRC has set the wheels in motion to deploy a set of train operators on its Yellow Line, who have been recruited through a private agency on contract basis, according to official sources.

Yellow Line or Line 2 which connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon is one of the oldest and busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro network. It spans 49.31 km with 37 stations.

