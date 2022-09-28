A study published in the British Medical Journal has found that Covid-19 vaccine shots can temporarily increase the length of your menstrual cycle. The study said that the vaccine shots taken to prevent oneself from the coronavirus infection will increase the menstrual cycle by less than half a day. But the increase in the menstrual cycle doesn’t go on for a certain period of time. In those who were studied, the menstrual cycle temporarily increased in the menstrual cycle in which they were vaccinated.

The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University, United States, determined that on average, vaccinated people experienced an increase of less than one day in each menstrual cycle in which they were vaccinated. The researchers found a 0.71 day increase after the first vaccine dose and a 0.56 day increase after the second shot.

The study found that women who received both doses in a single cycle experienced a 3.91 day increase in cycle length.

After their Covid vaccination, the menstrual cycle length increased by only 0.02 days for individuals who received one dose per cycle, and by 0.85 days for those who received both doses in one cycle, compared to participants who were not vaccinated.

The researchers have noted that the changes in the cycle length did not differ with the type of Covid vaccine.

The study said that small menstrual changes may not be meaningful to health care professionals and researchers, however, the study authors noted that perceived changes in a bodily function linked to fertility may be alarming to those experiencing it and could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

Of the total 19,622 participants, 1,342 participants experienced a change in their menstrual cycle length of eight or more days.

