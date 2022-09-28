Do Covid vaccine shots affect menstrual cycle length? Study says yes

A study published in the British Medical Journal has found that Covid-19 vaccine shots can temporarily increase the length of your menstrual cycle. The study said that the vaccine shots taken to prevent oneself from the coronavirus infection will increase the menstrual cycle by less than half a day. But the increase in the menstrual cycle doesn’t go on for a certain period of time. In those who were studied, the menstrual cycle temporarily increased in the menstrual cycle in which they were vaccinated.

