Do  economic sanctions work as a deterrent?

No country can afford to be a closed economy. The affected country’s supply chain gets disrupted in terms of inflow of goods and services and for reaching out to the export markets. In the former, there is a risk of the internal economy being crippled, especially if it depends on imports of critical raw material. The domestic economy could also be deprived of external market support. The risk element is high especially in case of economic curbs being imposed collectively, such as by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).