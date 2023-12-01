Do rising methane levels herald a climate feedback loop?

More data may help clarify things. New satellite and airborne measurements should make it easier to say from whence and in what quantities the light methane is coming. Xin Lan, a carbon-cycle scientist at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and one of Dr Nisbet’s co-authors, thinks that looking at isotopes of hydrogen as well as carbon may make it possible to distinguish between methane produced by swamp microbes from that made by bugs in cow guts and landfills. Fieldwork may reveal to what extent wetland emissions are being driven by the run-off of artificial fertilisers, which can be cut more easily than climate change can be reversed.