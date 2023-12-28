Do These 8 Things Now for the Best 2024 Vacation

The smartest thing any traveler can do to get the most out of their vacation next year: Don’t procrastinate.

The summer Olympics in Paris and the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour mean travelers will find limited availability and higher prices next year if they don’t plan ahead. A recent report from the Paris tourism office said hotel prices could rise more than 300% between July 2023 and the summer games in Paris, with hotel rooms averaging about 700 Euros per night.

There’s also a waiting risk for those wanting to take in other parts of Europe, visit a National Park or go on a cruise.

Travel executives and advisers suggest booking soon, or at least getting a game plan together now. They also gave the following tips to save thousands of dollars and headaches before you book your big trip.

1. Organize your awards accounts

It is tough to keep track of the changing requirements for frequent flier programs (Delta SkyMiles members know this all too well). So, take stock of your rewards programs, whether for airlines, hotels or credit cards, and log how many points you have. This will help you maximize your points when booking travel.

You should also familiarize yourself with all award program benefits, including airline alliances. If you are a United MileagePlus member, you can redeem miles on other Star Alliance carriers, such as Air Canada and Lufthansa.

Certain credit cards will also provide travel-related perks. The Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Platinum Card from American Express, for example, offer a statement credit when you use the card to pay for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

2. Set price alerts—and expectations

Tracking hotels, airfare and rental car prices can help you find a better deal when prices are at their lowest. Kayak, Expedia and Google all have price-tracking tools. AutoSlash is a car-rental-deals site that tracks your reservation and will alert you to price drops after you book, so you can rebook at the lower price.

But travelers need to be realistic about how far prices will fall.

Rental car availability has improved greatly compared with several years ago and travelers don’t have to scramble to find vehicles, says Jonathan Weinberg, founder and chief executive of AutoSlash. Still, finding a rental car for $10 or $15 a day is a thing of the past, Weinberg says, and economy cars are often at least $30 a day.

“While you can get some deals close in, I think the majority of better pricing is for folks who are willing to book at least a month out," he says.

3. Make summer national park reservations soon

Many of the most popular national parks require some form of reservation. Visitors to California’s Yosemite National Park will need reservations for much of the summer. These reservations go on sale Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. Pacific time. Rocky Mountain, Arches and Glacier national parks will also require reservations, which are available for purchase on Recreation.gov.

4. Renew your passport now

Passport renewal times have at long last recovered to prepandemic norms after years of delays. That means regular processing averages six to eight weeks and expedited service takes two to three weeks. Don’t forget that expedited processing costs an additional $60.

5. Double check dates for European trips

Do your research before booking that milestone birthday trip to Paris this August (when the summer Olympics will be in full swing). Travel advisers suggest waiting until after the Olympics for trips to France.

A search this week found a round-trip, Air France flight from Newark, N.J., to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport departing July 27 and returning Aug. 3 cost about $1,400. The fare includes a carry-on and checked bag. The same flight and fare class departing Aug. 24 and returning Aug. 31 cost about $1,100.

Next spring and summer, Taylor Swift will bring her record-breaking Eras tour to Europe, which will also limit hotel availability—and drive up prices.

6. Think long and hard about what travel to Europe means now

Airlines have increased their routes to and from Europe, meaning U.S. travelers have more options for their getaway flights. Many travelers headed to Europe in 2023 and travel advisers say there are no signs of a slowdown in 2024. Some of the most popular destinations include France, Greece and Italy, advisers say.

You will have more options if you are flexible with your dates and consider trips in early spring or late fall, says Christine Hardenberger, owner of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Modern Travel Professionals. She also suggests keeping temperature in mind. Europe lacks widespread air conditioning, which comes as a surprise to travelers who deal with high temperatures in the Southern U.S.

7. Think outside the box for your next cruise

Crowds returned to cruise ships last year and next year is booking up, too. Carnival has nearly two-thirds of its business booked for 2024—and at higher prices, CEO Josh Weinstein said in the company’s earnings call last week.

That doesn’t mean you can’t score a deal during the upcoming “wave season," the three-month period beginning in January when cruise lines traditionally offer deals to encourage early bookings. But “if you’re expecting to go cruise the Caribbean for $99 for five days, those cruises are definitely over for right now," says Tanner Callais, founder of the travel website Cruzely.com

8. Don’t forget about local experiences

Most travelers remember to book their flights, hotels and rental cars, but some forget to plan ahead for local experiences, says Nora Blum, vice president at Travel Leaders in Maple Grove, Minn.

Travelers tend to be more satisfied with their trips when they spend on activities like cooking classes, guided tours or even photoshoots for their families, she says. It can be tough to spontaneously fit these experiences in once you arrive due to limited availability or cost.

Write to Allison Pohle at allison.pohle@wsj.com