‘Doctor warned us’: Dipika Kakar describes her battle with cancer, lists medicine's side-effects

Dipika Kakar, famous for daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, who is battling stage 2 liver cancer, is undergoing a targeted therapy after major surgery. Discussing her progress with the deadly medical condition, she said that the doctors asked her to take precautionary measures and keep herself hydrated.

The video begins with, “Today is July 10th, I'm not feeling any side-effects but the side-effects may surface over the course of few days.” She further noted that she has to take the medicine orally after breakfast.

Dipika Kakar added, “Even if you don't feel hungry, one has to take proper meal from time to time. Besides causing mouth ulcers, the targeted treatment can cause sores on the hands and feet.”

The 38-year-old Bigg Boss 12 contestant made her cancer diagnosis public in May this year. Before the targeted therapy, Dipika Kakar major got her tumour removed in major surgery that lasted 14 hours. Keeping fans updated about her treatment, Dipika shared a heartfelt update in her latest vlog.

Television star and Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his partner developed mild ulcers on the tongue after receiving first dose of the treatment.

Shoaib Ibrahim also documented his wife's progress in another vlog and stated, “From today, Dipika’s targeted therapy medicine has started. It’s the first day, and so far she is feeling fine.” Meanwhile, Dipika felt that it was a tiring day as she decided to go out and spend the day with their son Ruhaan.

‘Doctor had warned us’ On the following day, Shoaib noted, “Today is the second day of the medicine. She has developed mild ulcers on the tongue,” as he described how Dipika’s recovery is progressing. Terming it as a side effect of the medicine, Dipika clarified, “The doctor had already warned us against ulcers and asked me to increase my water intake, so I will do that. I am sure it will be fine.”