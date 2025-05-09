Doctors' associations step into war-footing mode amid India-Pakistan tension; IMA writes to PM offering full support

New Delhi: Doctors across the country are gearing up to handle medical emergencies that may arise in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack and the retaliatory strike codenamed Operation Sindoor this week.

The Indian Medical Association, the country’s largest grouping with 400,000 doctors, has activated its disaster management committee.

“We have alerted all doctors across all states/Union Territories,” said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, national president of the IMA. “We have written to the Prime Minister offering full support to the government and are prepared to serve the nation. Our network of qualified, skilled and experienced medical professionals are available to extend all necessary healthcare support and services during this time of national emergency.”

The IMA is working in coordination with the ministry of health to provide medical care, support and emergency responses.

Special arrangements are being made for blood donation, stocking up on medicines and getting adequate ambulances and surgical equipment. Doctors in the southern states have been sensitised to participate in the medical emergency plan.

Special arrangements are being made for blood donation, stocking up on medicines and getting adequate ambulances and surgical equipment. Doctors in the southern states have been sensitised to participate in the medical emergency plan.

In its letter to the PM, the IMA said its doctors are ready to deal with any emergency in the border states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu & Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Thursday. Sixteen lives were lost, including three women and five children, due to the Pakistani firing.

Rapid response teams The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), which represents resident doctors’ associations, has called for urgent action for national medical emergency preparedness. It suggested that resident doctors’ associations and state medical associations ensure that all health facilities maintain essential medicines, beds, and critical care resources for potential casualties.

"Form rapid response teams in each state with specialised medical personnel," said Dr Manish Jangra, chairman of FAIMA. "We call upon all citizens to participate in blood donation drives organised by local medical facilities."

The Resident Doctors Association at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi also has similar plans to deal with an emergency situation and safeguard lives.

Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad, president of the AIIMS RDA, said the resident doctors of the country’s premier medical institute reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to national service and will extend all medical and logistical support to soldiers and civilians.