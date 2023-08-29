Doctors in medical colleges to get 7th Pay Commission scale in THIS state with timely salary increments1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM IST
The doctors will get the7th Pay Commission pay scale and time-bound salary increments.
Doctors in medical colleges across the state will receive the 7th Pay Commission pay scale, effective from January 1, 2016, along with time-bound salary increments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on August 28.
