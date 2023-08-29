Doctors in medical colleges across the state will receive the 7th Pay Commission pay scale, effective from January 1, 2016, along with time-bound salary increments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on August 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The time-bound pay scales will be extended to doctors in all departments, with salary increments granted at five, ten, and fifteen years of service without the requirement of promotion, reported PTI. "Medical college doctors will also get the Seventh Pay Commission scale from January 1, 2016," said CM Chouhan.

CM Chouhan made this announcement during the inauguration of a 2000-bed hospital with an emergency medicine department worth ₹482 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for medical facilities valued at ₹245 crore at the Gandhi Medical College, which houses the revamped heritage Hamidia hospital complex dating back to the 18th century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Minister outlined several measures to benefit doctors, including addressing anomalies in Non Practicing Allowance (NPA) calculations, ensuring equal pay for equal work for doctors in all departments, and rationalising the compulsory service-related bond amount for medical students serving in rural areas. Doctors on contract will also get the same facilities as contract workers.

Chouhan also emphasised the rectification of assistant professors' pay scales in medical colleges and the simplification of rules for the relocation of 11 nursing homes in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move comes ahead of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and is part of Chouhan's efforts to enhance healthcare services in the state. MP Medical Education Officer Vishvas Sarang highlighted the introduction of MBBS courses taught in Hindi, a first for any state in India. Chouhan acknowledged the improvement in healthcare services across the country due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and the rapid increase in the number of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}