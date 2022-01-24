According to Dr. Kang, most of the contacts of Covid patients are likely to stay asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can recover by themselves. Only a small percentage of the population has developed severe illness, she added. And if doctors are still prescribing such antibody treatments then it was completely 'unethical' 'immoral' and unscientific' from doctors parts, the top Indian virologist wrote on Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}