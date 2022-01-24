This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In India, revised guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR - COVID 19 National Task Force, and Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) have excluded the use of antivirals like Molnupiravir and monoclonal antibodies in Covid patients
Medicines like ivermectin, favipiravir, and Doxycycline are also not recommended in the revised guidelines
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A top Indian virologist has slammed doctors prescribing Omicron-infected patients monoclonal antibody treatment. In a series of tweets, doctor Gagandeep Kang said that she received a call from a 90-year-old diabetic patient from Chennai who narrated to her that he was advised admission to the hospital for the antibody treatment because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A top Indian virologist has slammed doctors prescribing Omicron-infected patients monoclonal antibody treatment. In a series of tweets, doctor Gagandeep Kang said that she received a call from a 90-year-old diabetic patient from Chennai who narrated to her that he was advised admission to the hospital for the antibody treatment because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
She said that 90% or greater infections were of Omicron in India, adding that licenced monoclonal antibody products have been unsuccessful in neutralising the new variant of coronavirus. Despite that, she claimed that numerous doctors in the private hospitals in the country were recommending monoclonal antibody therapy to their Covid-infected patients.
She said that 90% or greater infections were of Omicron in India, adding that licenced monoclonal antibody products have been unsuccessful in neutralising the new variant of coronavirus. Despite that, she claimed that numerous doctors in the private hospitals in the country were recommending monoclonal antibody therapy to their Covid-infected patients.
According to Dr. Kang, most of the contacts of Covid patients are likely to stay asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can recover by themselves. Only a small percentage of the population has developed severe illness, she added. And if doctors are still prescribing such antibody treatments then it was completely 'unethical' 'immoral' and unscientific' from doctors parts, the top Indian virologist wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Dr. Kang, most of the contacts of Covid patients are likely to stay asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can recover by themselves. Only a small percentage of the population has developed severe illness, she added. And if doctors are still prescribing such antibody treatments then it was completely 'unethical' 'immoral' and unscientific' from doctors parts, the top Indian virologist wrote on Twitter.
"Surely, as doctors, we can teach and practice better medicine than this.," Dr Kang wrote. Also, she asked patients to ask doctors what each drug is expected to do and the evidence to back that up.
"Surely, as doctors, we can teach and practice better medicine than this.," Dr Kang wrote. Also, she asked patients to ask doctors what each drug is expected to do and the evidence to back that up.
In India revised guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR - COVID 19 National Task Force, and Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) under Union Health Ministry have excluded the use of antivirals like Molnupiravir and monoclonal antibodies in patients to treat the Covid-19 infection. Medicines like ivermectin, favipiravir, and Doxycycline are also not recommended in the revised guidelines. The revised guidelines were issued on January 17 this year. Monoclonal antibody treatment cost around ₹1 lakh in the country.
In India revised guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR - COVID 19 National Task Force, and Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) under Union Health Ministry have excluded the use of antivirals like Molnupiravir and monoclonal antibodies in patients to treat the Covid-19 infection. Medicines like ivermectin, favipiravir, and Doxycycline are also not recommended in the revised guidelines. The revised guidelines were issued on January 17 this year. Monoclonal antibody treatment cost around ₹1 lakh in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!