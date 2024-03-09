Active Stocks
DocuSign, Gap rise; Costco, Marvell fall, Friday, 3/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $60.03 to $725.56.

The warehouse club operator's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Marvell Technology Inc., down $9.67 to $75.42.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

MongoDB Inc., down $28.59 to $383.42.

The database platform's earnings and revenue forecasts fell short of analysts' expectations.

DocuSign Inc., up $2.41 to $55.97.

The provider of electronic signature technology beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Gap Inc., up $1.59 to $20.92.

The clothing chain reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Xoma Corp., down 41 cents to $24.71.

The drug developer's fourth-quarter loss was much bigger than analysts expected.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., up $3.95 to $17.39.

The firearm maker beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $15.61 to $3.36.

The biotechnology company's ALS drug failed to meet its key treatment goals in a study.

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 02:46 AM IST
