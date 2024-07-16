Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed, Jaish-linked Kashmir Tigers claims responsibility | 10 updates

Doda encounter: Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, succumbed to injuries following a gunfight with terrorists on Tuesday. The gunfight ensued at Bhadarwah, in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official statement, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-linked 'Kashmir Tigers' has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kashmir Tigers is a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terror organisation JeM. The clash and gunfire happened when the security forces launched a search operation for the “Mujahideen,” the terror outfit said in a statement.
