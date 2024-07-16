Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed, Jaish-linked Kashmir Tigers claims responsibility | 10 updates

Four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, succumbed to injuries following a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published16 Jul 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Doda encounter: Army vehicles rush to the encounter site on July 16 after four Army personnel, including a Major, succumbed to injuries following a gunfight with terrorists at Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Doda encounter: Army vehicles rush to the encounter site on July 16 after four Army personnel, including a Major, succumbed to injuries following a gunfight with terrorists at Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.(PTI)

Doda encounter: Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, succumbed to injuries following a gunfight with terrorists on Tuesday. The gunfight ensued at Bhadarwah, in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-linked 'Kashmir Tigers' has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top 10 updates:

  • Following the incident, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “Soldiers from all over the country come to Kashmir for their duty, but go back in coffins. Who is responsible for this if you say militancy has ended in the valley?”
  • According to an ANI report, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that maximum casualties have taken place in the last 32 months since the appointment of the current DGP. She further criticised the PM Modi-led government at the Centre, asking, “Whose responsibility is it to stop infiltration?”

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with the Indian Army chief to assess the ground situation and ongoing operations.

  • The same terror outfit had claimed responsibility for the July 9 attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua.
  • Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles was among the four Indian Army soldiers killed in the gunfight. He was reportedly promoted recently.

  • Late Monday evening, the encounter occurred when the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation 55 km away from Doda town at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt.
  • The terrorists tried to escape after a brief exchange of fire but were chased by the troops.

  • Around 9:00 pm, another firefight in the woods ensued, officials said.
  • The encounter resulted in serious injuries to five soldiers. Four of them, including the Major, succumbed to injuries later.
  • To track down the terrorists, drones and helicopters were drawn in.

Kashmir Tigers is a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terror organisation JeM. The clash and gunfire happened when the security forces launched a search operation for the “Mujahideen,” the terror outfit said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

